REBusiness Online Lexington Property Group has acquired Grand Pointe Park, a 156-unit apartment property in Poughkeepsie, NY, for $31 million, or $198,717/unit Avanath Capital Management of Irvine, Calif, sold the property, at 161 Clubhouse Drive,...
Rentvcom ShipLab has agreed to lease the 86,500-square-foot industrial property at 3055 Enterprise Court in Vista, Calif JLL represented the e-commerce fulfillment company in the deal, while CBRE represented Peloton, which was offering the space for...
Value Add Real Estate Co, or VareCo, has paid $178 million, or $140,157/unit, for the Lyon, a 127-unit apartment property in downtown Des Moines, Iowa The Denver investment firm purchased the property from Premier Cos of Franklin, Tenn, which was...
Multi-Housing News Southwood Realty has purchased the 270-unit West Edge Apartments in Lynchburg, Va, for $689 million, or $255,185/unit The property, at 200 West Edge Way, has units with up to three bedrooms each and includes a swimming pool, as...
Bisnowcom Onni Group has paid $103 million, or $22538/sf, for the Paseo, a 457,000-square-foot retail center in Pasadena, Calif The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer purchased the property from Granite Point Mortgage Trust, which had acquired...
Dallas Morning News Venterra Realty has bought a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a total of 474 units for an undisclosed price The seller was not known The Houston investor bought the 258-unit Mission Mayfield Downs in Grand Prairie,...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report MetLife Investment Management has provided $5304 million of financing to help fund Security Properties’ $10391 million, or $504,417/unit, purchase of 624 Yale, a 206-unit apartment property in Seattle...
Revitate Cherry Tree of Newport Beach, Calif, has purchased Walnut Trails, with 210 units in Elkhart, Ind, and Beech Grove, with 182 units in Jeffersonville,...
Orlando Business Journal Vision Hospitality Group has bought the Celebration Hotel, a 115-room property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $194 million, or about $168,696/room The Chattanooga, Tenn, company purchased the hotel, at...