Dewitt Carolinas Inc has lined up $139 million of financing for the construction of 1000 Social at the Exchange, a proposed 353,891-square-foot office building that would be the first phase of the Exchange at Raleigh mixed-use complex in Raleigh, NC...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The State Bank of Texas has provided $3675 million of senior financing for the construction of a proposed hotel at 34-36 West 38th St in Manhattan’s Herald Square area The loan allows the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $3536 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Greenwater Investments’ $6515 million, or $141,939/unit, purchase of two apartment properties with 459...
Deutsche Bank has provided $189 million of financing against the 346-unit Lazo Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The financing allowed the property's owner, Sunroad Enterprises of San Diego, to pay off a $7083 million mortgage that Prime Finance Partners...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $10295 million loan for the construction of a 391-unit apartment project in Doral, Fla Lincoln Property Co is building the 14-story project on 338 acres at 3450 NW 85th Court It had bought...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $353 million of financing to fund the purchase, by River Rock Capital, of the 198-unit Siena Round Rock apartment property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The bridge loan, which was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Gaw Capital Partners is offering for sale the Ambassador Chicago, a 285-room hotel in Chicago The Chinese investment firm hired RobertDouglas to market the property, at 1301 North State Parkway, which it had acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report MetLife Investment Management has provided $5304 million of financing to help fund Security Properties’ $10391 million, or $504,417/unit, purchase of 624 Yale, a 206-unit apartment property in Seattle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Bank and Trust has provided $3333 million of financing for the construction of Aster at Mountain Vista, 156-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Northmarq arranged the financing A venture of Ascent...