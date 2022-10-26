Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom ShipLab has agreed to lease the 86,500-square-foot industrial property at 3055 Enterprise Court in Vista, Calif JLL represented the e-commerce fulfillment company in the deal, while CBRE represented Peloton, which was offering the space for...
Value Add Real Estate Co, or VareCo, has paid $178 million, or $140,157/unit, for the Lyon, a 127-unit apartment property in downtown Des Moines, Iowa The Denver investment firm purchased the property from Premier Cos of Franklin, Tenn, which was...
Multi-Housing News Southwood Realty has purchased the 270-unit West Edge Apartments in Lynchburg, Va, for $689 million, or $255,185/unit The property, at 200 West Edge Way, has units with up to three bedrooms each and includes a swimming pool, as...
Dallas Morning News Venterra Realty has bought a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a total of 474 units for an undisclosed price The seller was not known The Houston investor bought the 258-unit Mission Mayfield Downs in Grand Prairie,...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report MetLife Investment Management has provided $5304 million of financing to help fund Security Properties’ $10391 million, or $504,417/unit, purchase of 624 Yale, a 206-unit apartment property in Seattle...
Revitate Cherry Tree of Newport Beach, Calif, has purchased Walnut Trails, with 210 units in Elkhart, Ind, and Beech Grove, with 182 units in Jeffersonville,...
Orlando Business Journal Vision Hospitality Group has bought the Celebration Hotel, a 115-room property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $194 million, or about $168,696/room The Chattanooga, Tenn, company purchased the hotel, at...
OneWall Communities has paid $23 million, or $129,213/unit, for the 178-unit Gateway Station apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Suitland, Md The Stamford, Conn, investor bought the property, on eight acres at 5215 Morris Ave, about...
REBusiness Online St John Properties has broken ground on 12th Street Exchange, a 173,800-square-foot industrial property in Marriott-Slaterville, Utah The Baltimore real estate firm is building the property at the intersection of 1200 South and...