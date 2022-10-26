Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dewitt Carolinas Inc has lined up $139 million of financing for the construction of 1000 Social at the Exchange, a proposed 353,891-square-foot office building that would be the first phase of the Exchange at Raleigh mixed-use complex in Raleigh, NC...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers will start work soon on the second phase of its Crest at Pinecrest apartment property in Miami Plans for the second phase call for 223 apartment units, 1,500 square feet of retail space and 342 parking...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $10295 million loan for the construction of a 391-unit apartment project in Doral, Fla Lincoln Property Co is building the 14-story project on 338 acres at 3450 NW 85th Court It had bought...
Charlotte Business Journal Highline Partners has filed plans with Gastonia, NC, officials to build a 220-unit apartment project in that suburban Charlotte, NC, city The project, dubbed Franklin Yards, has been proposed for a nearly six-acre site at...
Charlotte Business Journal Panattoni Development Co wants to build nearly 2 million square feet of industrial space in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The Irvine, Calif, developer has filed a plan with the Rock Hill City Council to rezone...
South Florida Business Journal MG Developer is teaming up with VYV of Peru to build an 80-unit residential condominium property in Coral Gables, Fla The property, which is being called Alhambra Park, is being planned for a 112-acre development site...
REBusiness Online St John Properties has broken ground on 12th Street Exchange, a 173,800-square-foot industrial property in Marriott-Slaterville, Utah The Baltimore real estate firm is building the property at the intersection of 1200 South and...
Houston Business Journal Midway has unveiled its plans for the former ConocoPhillips headquarters complex in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local developer will start work in the first quarter on the 70-acre Watermark District at Woodcreek Its...
Dallas Morning News JPI is breaking ground soon on the latest phase of the Jefferson Railhead apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Irving, Texas, apartment builder is teaming with Madera Residential and WayMaker to build the...