Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The investor group that owns a portfolio of three office buildings and a large parking garage in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia has decided not to proceed with plans to complete a redevelopment of...
SKW Funding has made a $78 million preferred equity investment in 101 Hudson St, helping facilitate the $346 million, or $277/sf, purchase of the Jersey City, NJ, office property by a venture of Birch Group and New York developer Abe Greenhut The...
Arden Group and Wafra Inc have formed a venture to pursue investments in what the companies refer to as "industrial service facilities," which would include outdoor storage yards It is aiming to acquire up to $1 billion of properties in the...
Simon Property Group has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in investment manager Jamestown, which has more than $13 billion of assets under management The Indianapolis REIT, best known for its portfolio of 198 retail properties, mostly shopping...
Hudson Valley Property Group has raised $292 million of equity commitments for its second affordable-housing fund, Hudson Valley Preservation Fund II The New York investment manager had targeted raising $250 million for the fund, making it well...
Blue Owl Capital, which last year had acquired net-lease specialist Oak Street Real Estate Capital, has launched an open-end fund that targets investments in net-leased properties Shares in the fund will be distributed initially through Morgan...
Goodegg Investments has raised $53 million of equity for its third investment fund, Goodegg Wealth Fund I, and fully deployed it, purchasing three apartment properties with 654 units in Texas and Arizona for $15001...
The investment manager, which has completed more than $55 billion of investments since its start, is aiming big in the industrial and apartment sectors That would be transformational to the company, whose focus has been on the office and mixed-use...
PGIM Real Estate completed $21 billion of lending through its core-plus and high-yield debt strategies during the first half of the year, nearly matching the $22 billion it funded for all of last...