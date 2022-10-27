Log In or Subscribe to read more
Westcore has paid $935 million, or $22879/sf, for Central Logistics, a four-building industrial property with 408,668 square feet in Phoenix The San Diego investor purchased the property from ViaWest Group of Phoenix in a deal brokered by Cushman...
Dallas Business Journal Manulife Investment Management has bought the 788,160-square-foot Alliance Gateway 11 industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which sits on 3821 acres at 5300...
MC Properties has paid $315 million, or $362,068/unit, for the 87-unit Ridge Apartments in San Diego The local investor purchased the property from AAA Management, also of San Diego, in a deal brokered by Northmarq The property, at 4641-4677 Home...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Belleair Development has paid $85 million, or $23529/sf, for the Shoppes at Park Place, a 361,250-square-foot retail property in Pinellas Park, Fla The developer, which is headquartered in Pinellas Park,...
REBusiness Online Fairfield Residential has sold the 144-unit Columbia Ridge Apartments in Portland, Ore, for $362 million, or $251,388/unit The San Diego company was represented by CBRE in the deal The buyer was not yet known The property, at 15910...
REBusiness Online Lexington Property Group has acquired Grand Pointe Park, a 156-unit apartment property in Poughkeepsie, NY, for $31 million, or $198,717/unit Avanath Capital Management of Irvine, Calif, sold the property, at 161 Clubhouse Drive,...
Value Add Real Estate Co, or VareCo, has paid $178 million, or $140,157/unit, for the Lyon, a 127-unit apartment property in downtown Des Moines, Iowa The Denver investment firm purchased the property from Premier Cos of Franklin, Tenn, which was...
Multi-Housing News Southwood Realty has purchased the 270-unit West Edge Apartments in Lynchburg, Va, for $689 million, or $255,185/unit The property, at 200 West Edge Way, has units with up to three bedrooms each and includes a swimming pool, as...
Bisnowcom Onni Group has paid $103 million, or $22538/sf, for the Paseo, a 457,000-square-foot retail center in Pasadena, Calif The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer purchased the property from Granite Point Mortgage Trust, which had acquired...