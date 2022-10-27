Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Manulife Investment Management has bought the 788,160-square-foot Alliance Gateway 11 industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which sits on 3821 acres at 5300...
San Antonio Business Journal Texas Capital Bank has provided a $3561 million construction loan for The Greyson, a three-building apartment project in San Antonio The Carbon Cos of Dallas is breaking ground next month on the 291-unit project...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and MSD Capital has filed plans to construct a three-building mixed-use complex in Dallas’ trendy Knox District The project’s development site offers easy access to the Katy Trail and...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on One Rangers Way, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas A venture led by the Cordish Cos of Baltimore is developing the project as part of the $1 billion Texas Live...
Dallas Morning News Hines has plans to build a 420,643-square-foot warehouse property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The property is being planned for the Prime Pointe industrial park near Interstate 45 Work will start...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The investor group that owns a portfolio of three office buildings and a large parking garage in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia has decided not to proceed with plans to complete a redevelopment of...
Dewitt Carolinas Inc has lined up $139 million of financing for the construction of 1000 Social at the Exchange, a proposed 353,891-square-foot office building that would be the first phase of the Exchange at Raleigh mixed-use complex in Raleigh, NC...
New York YIMBY Related Cos has plans filed to build a 25-story office building at 514 West 36th St in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The building would have 565,049 square feet and include ground-floor retail space It would be built two...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers will start work soon on the second phase of its Crest at Pinecrest apartment property in Miami Plans for the second phase call for 223 apartment units, 1,500 square feet of retail space and 342 parking...