Avanti Residential has paid $94 million, or $275,659/unit, for the 341-unit Artistry Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Denver company purchased the property from its developer, Milhaus of Indianapolis, in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also...
Westcore has paid $935 million, or $22879/sf, for Central Logistics, a four-building industrial property with 408,668 square feet in Phoenix The San Diego investor purchased the property from ViaWest Group of Phoenix in a deal brokered by Cushman...
San Antonio Business Journal Texas Capital Bank has provided a $3561 million construction loan for The Greyson, a three-building apartment project in San Antonio The Carbon Cos of Dallas is breaking ground next month on the 291-unit project...
Dallas Morning News Completion is expected in the third quarter of next year on Granite Park Six, a 422,109-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas A venture led by Granite Properties is building the 19-story property as...
MC Properties has paid $315 million, or $362,068/unit, for the 87-unit Ridge Apartments in San Diego The local investor purchased the property from AAA Management, also of San Diego, in a deal brokered by Northmarq The property, at 4641-4677 Home...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Belleair Development has paid $85 million, or $23529/sf, for the Shoppes at Park Place, a 361,250-square-foot retail property in Pinellas Park, Fla The developer, which is headquartered in Pinellas Park,...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and MSD Capital has filed plans to construct a three-building mixed-use complex in Dallas’ trendy Knox District The project’s development site offers easy access to the Katy Trail and...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on One Rangers Way, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas A venture led by the Cordish Cos of Baltimore is developing the project as part of the $1 billion Texas Live...
Dallas Morning News Hines has plans to build a 420,643-square-foot warehouse property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The property is being planned for the Prime Pointe industrial park near Interstate 45 Work will start...