REBusiness Online Fairfield Residential has sold the 144-unit Columbia Ridge Apartments in Portland, Ore, for $362 million, or $251,388/unit The San Diego company was represented by CBRE in the deal The buyer was not yet known The property, at 15910...
Rentvcom ShipLab has agreed to lease the 86,500-square-foot industrial property at 3055 Enterprise Court in Vista, Calif JLL represented the e-commerce fulfillment company in the deal, while CBRE represented Peloton, which was offering the space for...
Bisnowcom Onni Group has paid $103 million, or $22538/sf, for the Paseo, a 457,000-square-foot retail center in Pasadena, Calif The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer purchased the property from Granite Point Mortgage Trust, which had acquired...
REBusiness Online St John Properties has broken ground on 12th Street Exchange, a 173,800-square-foot industrial property in Marriott-Slaterville, Utah The Baltimore real estate firm is building the property at the intersection of 1200 South and...
Globestcom Lightstone has paid $72 million, or $14063/sf, for Commander Industrial Portfolio, an 11-building industrial property with 512,000 square feet in Broomfield, Colo The seller was not identified JLL Capital Markets arranged $40 million of...
Puget Sound Business Journal An entity of Interstate Electric Co has paid $329 million, or $24129/sf, for Lakewood Business Park, a six-building industrial property with 136,350 square feet in Lakewood, Wash The Los Angeles company purchased the...
Kansas City Business Journal ACF Property Management has paid $32 million, or $12430/sf, for Twin Creeks Shopping Center, a 257,450-square-foot retail center in Kansas City, Mo The Studio City, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate...
REBusiness Online Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Lovett 76 Logistics Center, a 613,759-square-foot industrial property in Brighton, Colo The Houston developer is building the property at 200 Bromley Business Parkway, about 24 miles north of...
The Registry A venture between PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co has broken ground on Green Acres Distribution Center, a 192,078-square-foot industrial property in Spokane Valley, Wash It will have 30-foot clear heights and is slated for...