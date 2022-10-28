Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on a 128,550-square-foot industrial project in Royal Palm Beach, Fla McCraney Property Co of West Palm Beach, Fla, is building the property on 79 acres at 1131-1161 North State Road 7, a block south...
South Florida Business Journal Fuse Group Investment Cos has received approval from the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee to build a $150 million mixed-use project in that city’s Progresso neighborhood The project, dubbed the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development is planning to build a 370-unit apartment property at 1016 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The local developer plans to demolish a five-story office property that is currently on the site to make way...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $100 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of OAK, a mixed-use property with residential, hotel, office and retail space in Oklahoma City The project is being developed by Veritas Development...
New York YIMBY WHP Development and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, have completed construction of Twenty Five Maple, a 184-unit apartment property with 1,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage in New...
REBusiness Online ViaWest Group has broken ground on Sight Logistics Park, a two-building industrial property totaling 356,904 square feet in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at 6820 South Harl Ave, about 12 miles south of...
San Antonio Business Journal Texas Capital Bank has provided a $3561 million construction loan for The Greyson, a three-building apartment project in San Antonio The Carbon Cos of Dallas is breaking ground next month on the 291-unit project...