Charlotte Business Journal Collett Capital had bought the 132-unit Centro Square Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $485 million, or about $367,424/unit The local company purchased the property, at 222 West Blvd, from Ascent Real Estate Capital, also...
Orlando Business Journal GW Williams Co has bought Radius Orlando, a 389-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla, for $155 million, or about $398,458/unit The San Mateo, Calif, company purchased the complex from an affiliate of Banner Real...
Commercial Observer The Dermot Co has purchased The Bergen, an 84-unit apartment building in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, for $4545 million, or $541,714/unit Azora Exan of Miami sold the property, at 316 Bergen St, between 3rd and...
Avanti Residential has paid $94 million, or $275,659/unit, for the 341-unit Artistry Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Denver company purchased the property from its developer, Milhaus of Indianapolis, in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also...
Westcore has paid $935 million, or $22879/sf, for Central Logistics, a four-building industrial property with 408,668 square feet in Phoenix The San Diego investor purchased the property from ViaWest Group of Phoenix in a deal brokered by Cushman...
Dallas Business Journal Manulife Investment Management has bought the 788,160-square-foot Alliance Gateway 11 industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which sits on 3821 acres at 5300...
MC Properties has paid $315 million, or $362,068/unit, for the 87-unit Ridge Apartments in San Diego The local investor purchased the property from AAA Management, also of San Diego, in a deal brokered by Northmarq The property, at 4641-4677 Home...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Belleair Development has paid $85 million, or $23529/sf, for the Shoppes at Park Place, a 361,250-square-foot retail property in Pinellas Park, Fla The developer, which is headquartered in Pinellas Park,...
REBusiness Online Fairfield Residential has sold the 144-unit Columbia Ridge Apartments in Portland, Ore, for $362 million, or $251,388/unit The San Diego company was represented by CBRE in the deal The buyer was not yet known The property, at 15910...