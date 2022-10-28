Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $105 million of financing for JB Partners’ purchase of SeventyOne15 McDowell, a 274-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the newly constructed...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...
South Florida Business Journal Banco Santander has inked a lease for 95,000 square feet of office space at 830 Brickell, a 933,810-square-foot office project that’s wrapping up construction in Miami The Madrid-based bank is leasing its space...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on a 128,550-square-foot industrial project in Royal Palm Beach, Fla McCraney Property Co of West Palm Beach, Fla, is building the property on 79 acres at 1131-1161 North State Road 7, a block south...
South Florida Business Journal Fuse Group Investment Cos has received approval from the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee to build a $150 million mixed-use project in that city’s Progresso neighborhood The project, dubbed the...
Dollar Bank has provided $7401 million of financing against SouthSide Works, a 471,939-square-foot mixed-use property in Pittsburgh The Pittsburgh lender’s loan, which has a term of up to six years and pays a floating coupon, was arranged by...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Capital had bought the 132-unit Centro Square Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $485 million, or about $367,424/unit The local company purchased the property, at 222 West Blvd, from Ascent Real Estate Capital, also...
Orlando Business Journal A subsidiary of TriWest Multifamily has paid $473 million, or about $227,404/unit, for the 208-unit 1020 at Winter Spring apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property, at...