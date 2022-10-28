Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development is planning to build a 370-unit apartment property at 1016 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The local developer plans to demolish a five-story office property that is currently on the site to make way...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $100 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of OAK, a mixed-use property with residential, hotel, office and retail space in Oklahoma City The project is being developed by Veritas Development...
New York YIMBY WHP Development and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, have completed construction of Twenty Five Maple, a 184-unit apartment property with 1,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage in New...
San Antonio Business Journal Texas Capital Bank has provided a $3561 million construction loan for The Greyson, a three-building apartment project in San Antonio The Carbon Cos of Dallas is breaking ground next month on the 291-unit project...
Dallas Morning News Completion is expected in the third quarter of next year on Granite Park Six, a 422,109-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas A venture led by Granite Properties is building the 19-story property as...
Commercial Property Executive Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group has renewed its 74,063-square-foot office lease at Memorial Hospital North, a 117,628-sf medical office property in Colorado Springs, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and MSD Capital has filed plans to construct a three-building mixed-use complex in Dallas’ trendy Knox District The project’s development site offers easy access to the Katy Trail and...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on One Rangers Way, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas A venture led by the Cordish Cos of Baltimore is developing the project as part of the $1 billion Texas Live...
Dallas Morning News Hines has plans to build a 420,643-square-foot warehouse property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The property is being planned for the Prime Pointe industrial park near Interstate 45 Work will start...