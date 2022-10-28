Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Capital had bought the 132-unit Centro Square Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $485 million, or about $367,424/unit The local company purchased the property, at 222 West Blvd, from Ascent Real Estate Capital, also...
Orlando Business Journal A subsidiary of TriWest Multifamily has paid $473 million, or about $227,404/unit, for the 208-unit 1020 at Winter Spring apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property, at...
Orlando Business Journal GW Williams Co has bought Radius Orlando, a 389-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla, for $155 million, or about $398,458/unit The San Mateo, Calif, company purchased the complex from an affiliate of Banner Real...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development is planning to build a 370-unit apartment property at 1016 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The local developer plans to demolish a five-story office property that is currently on the site to make way...
Commercial Observer Target is leasing 139,000 square feet at the Bruckner Commons shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, NY Urban Edge Properties, a New York REIT, owns the 510,000-sf property and had redeveloped it several years...
New York YIMBY WHP Development and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, have completed construction of Twenty Five Maple, a 184-unit apartment property with 1,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage in New...
Avanti Residential has paid $94 million, or $275,659/unit, for the 341-unit Artistry Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Denver company purchased the property from its developer, Milhaus of Indianapolis, in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also...
Westcore has paid $935 million, or $22879/sf, for Central Logistics, a four-building industrial property with 408,668 square feet in Phoenix The San Diego investor purchased the property from ViaWest Group of Phoenix in a deal brokered by Cushman...
Dallas Business Journal Manulife Investment Management has bought the 788,160-square-foot Alliance Gateway 11 industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which sits on 3821 acres at 5300...