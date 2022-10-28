Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $105 million of financing for JB Partners’ purchase of SeventyOne15 McDowell, a 274-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the newly constructed...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Greystar and Origin Investments has broken ground on Elan Rio Grande, a 207-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo The venture is building the property at 602 South Wahsatch Ave, about 70 miles south of...
South Florida Business Journal Axonic Properties has bought the Bella Vista Apartments, a 315-unit complex in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $6363 million, or $202,000/unit The New York company purchased the property from Integra, a Miami developer, in...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on a 128,550-square-foot industrial project in Royal Palm Beach, Fla McCraney Property Co of West Palm Beach, Fla, is building the property on 79 acres at 1131-1161 North State Road 7, a block south...
South Florida Business Journal Fuse Group Investment Cos has received approval from the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee to build a $150 million mixed-use project in that city’s Progresso neighborhood The project, dubbed the...
Dollar Bank has provided $7401 million of financing against SouthSide Works, a 471,939-square-foot mixed-use property in Pittsburgh The Pittsburgh lender’s loan, which has a term of up to six years and pays a floating coupon, was arranged by...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development is planning to build a 370-unit apartment property at 1016 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The local developer plans to demolish a five-story office property that is currently on the site to make way...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $100 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of OAK, a mixed-use property with residential, hotel, office and retail space in Oklahoma City The project is being developed by Veritas Development...