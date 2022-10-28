Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Civic Opera Building office property in downtown Chicago has had its appraised value lowered again But it remains greater than the $15298 million that’s owed against it The mortgage against the...
Trepp Inc has partnered with the Chao-Hon Chen Institution for Global Real Estate Finance at New York University on the “innovation challenge,” through which students will compete on their proposals for solving a number of issues facing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A lawsuit filed by financier Carl Icahn against Rialto Capital Advisors earlier this year alleging that the Miami special servicer mishandled a $73 million loan against the Prizm Outlets retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $125 million CMBS loan against the 84,240 square feet of retail space at the base of 15 Central Park West, an upscale residential condominium building in Manhattan, wasn’t paid off at its maturity...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management has successfully negotiated another one-year maturity extension of the $10101 million mortgage against the Park City Center shopping mall in Lancaster, Pa The extension was...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
More than 100 million square feet of space at office properties backing CMBS conduit loans securitized since 2010 roll next year and in 2024, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which also found that 484 million sf of leases roll in...
KKR Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners has jumped to the top of a ranking of CMBS conduit B-pieces buyers, with four deals totaling $349 billion, or nearly 18 percent of the $1987 billion of conduit issuance this year through the end of...
For the second month in a row, the volume of CMBS loans in special servicing has increased, marking the first time that's happened since late 2020, when the country was still in the throes of the Covid-driven economic slowdown The loan volume inched...