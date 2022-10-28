Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development is planning to build a 370-unit apartment property at 1016 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The local developer plans to demolish a five-story office property that is currently on the site to make way...
Commercial Observer Target is leasing 139,000 square feet at the Bruckner Commons shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, NY Urban Edge Properties, a New York REIT, owns the 510,000-sf property and had redeveloped it several years...
Commercial Observer The Dermot Co has purchased The Bergen, an 84-unit apartment building in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, for $4545 million, or $541,714/unit Azora Exan of Miami sold the property, at 316 Bergen St, between 3rd and...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $100 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of OAK, a mixed-use property with residential, hotel, office and retail space in Oklahoma City The project is being developed by Veritas Development...
REBusiness Online ViaWest Group has broken ground on Sight Logistics Park, a two-building industrial property totaling 356,904 square feet in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at 6820 South Harl Ave, about 12 miles south of...
San Antonio Business Journal Texas Capital Bank has provided a $3561 million construction loan for The Greyson, a three-building apartment project in San Antonio The Carbon Cos of Dallas is breaking ground next month on the 291-unit project...
Dallas Morning News Completion is expected in the third quarter of next year on Granite Park Six, a 422,109-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas A venture led by Granite Properties is building the 19-story property as...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and MSD Capital has filed plans to construct a three-building mixed-use complex in Dallas’ trendy Knox District The project’s development site offers easy access to the Katy Trail and...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on One Rangers Way, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas A venture led by the Cordish Cos of Baltimore is developing the project as part of the $1 billion Texas Live...