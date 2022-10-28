Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $105 million of financing for JB Partners’ purchase of SeventyOne15 McDowell, a 274-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the newly constructed...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...
South Florida Business Journal Axonic Properties has bought the Bella Vista Apartments, a 315-unit complex in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $6363 million, or $202,000/unit The New York company purchased the property from Integra, a Miami developer, in...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $100 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of OAK, a mixed-use property with residential, hotel, office and retail space in Oklahoma City The project is being developed by Veritas Development...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided a total of $935 million of Freddie Mac financing against a pair of apartment properties with 617 units in Charlotte, NC, and Orlando, Fla, owned by American Landmark Apartments Both loans have 10-year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 684,500-square-foot office building at 175 Water St in lower Manhattan was purchased by 99c LLC for $252 million, or just more than $368/sf Earlier reports had incorrectly identified the buyer as Dart...
Dewitt Carolinas Inc has lined up $139 million of financing for the construction of 1000 Social at the Exchange, a proposed 353,891-square-foot office building that would be the first phase of the Exchange at Raleigh mixed-use complex in Raleigh, NC...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates drove a sharp decline in lending volume for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc in the latest quarter The mortgage REIT originated two loans totaling $458 million, of which $45...