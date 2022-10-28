Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development is planning to build a 370-unit apartment property at 1016 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The local developer plans to demolish a five-story office property that is currently on the site to make way...
New York YIMBY WHP Development and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, have completed construction of Twenty Five Maple, a 184-unit apartment property with 1,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage in New...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided a total of $935 million of Freddie Mac financing against a pair of apartment properties with 617 units in Charlotte, NC, and Orlando, Fla, owned by American Landmark Apartments Both loans have 10-year...
REBusiness Online ViaWest Group has broken ground on Sight Logistics Park, a two-building industrial property totaling 356,904 square feet in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at 6820 South Harl Ave, about 12 miles south of...
San Antonio Business Journal Texas Capital Bank has provided a $3561 million construction loan for The Greyson, a three-building apartment project in San Antonio The Carbon Cos of Dallas is breaking ground next month on the 291-unit project...
Dallas Morning News Completion is expected in the third quarter of next year on Granite Park Six, a 422,109-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas A venture led by Granite Properties is building the 19-story property as...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 684,500-square-foot office building at 175 Water St in lower Manhattan was purchased by 99c LLC for $252 million, or just more than $368/sf Earlier reports had incorrectly identified the buyer as Dart...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and MSD Capital has filed plans to construct a three-building mixed-use complex in Dallas’ trendy Knox District The project’s development site offers easy access to the Katy Trail and...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on One Rangers Way, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas A venture led by the Cordish Cos of Baltimore is developing the project as part of the $1 billion Texas Live...