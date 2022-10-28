Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $100 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of OAK, a mixed-use property with residential, hotel, office and retail space in Oklahoma City The project is being developed by Veritas Development...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 684,500-square-foot office building at 175 Water St in lower Manhattan was purchased by 99c LLC for $252 million, or just more than $368/sf Earlier reports had incorrectly identified the buyer as Dart...
Dewitt Carolinas Inc has lined up $139 million of financing for the construction of 1000 Social at the Exchange, a proposed 353,891-square-foot office building that would be the first phase of the Exchange at Raleigh mixed-use complex in Raleigh, NC...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates drove a sharp decline in lending volume for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc in the latest quarter The mortgage REIT originated two loans totaling $458 million, of which $45...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The State Bank of Texas has provided $3675 million of senior financing for the construction of a proposed hotel at 34-36 West 38th St in Manhattan’s Herald Square area The loan allows the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $3536 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Greenwater Investments’ $6515 million, or $141,939/unit, purchase of two apartment properties with 459...
Deutsche Bank has provided $189 million of financing against the 346-unit Lazo Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The financing allowed the property's owner, Sunroad Enterprises of San Diego, to pay off a $7083 million mortgage that Prime Finance Partners...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $10295 million loan for the construction of a 391-unit apartment project in Doral, Fla Lincoln Property Co is building the 14-story project on 338 acres at 3450 NW 85th Court It had bought...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $353 million of financing to fund the purchase, by River Rock Capital, of the 198-unit Siena Round Rock apartment property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The bridge loan, which was...