South Florida Business Journal Banco Santander has inked a lease for 95,000 square feet of office space at 830 Brickell, a 933,810-square-foot office project that’s wrapping up construction in Miami The Madrid-based bank is leasing its space...
Commercial Observer Target is leasing 139,000 square feet at the Bruckner Commons shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, NY Urban Edge Properties, a New York REIT, owns the 510,000-sf property and had redeveloped it several years...
Commercial Property Executive Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group has renewed its 74,063-square-foot office lease at Memorial Hospital North, a 117,628-sf medical office property in Colorado Springs, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the...
Rentvcom ShipLab has agreed to lease the 86,500-square-foot industrial property at 3055 Enterprise Court in Vista, Calif JLL represented the e-commerce fulfillment company in the deal, while CBRE represented Peloton, which was offering the space for...
Only $4705 billion of commercial properties changed hands in September, according to MSCI Real Assets, marking the third straight month of declining sales volumes Last month's volume was 431 percent lower than a year ago and 193 percent lower than...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A lawsuit filed by financier Carl Icahn against Rialto Capital Advisors earlier this year alleging that the Miami special servicer mishandled a $73 million loan against the Prizm Outlets retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Chicago central business district office market suffered 168,954 square feet of negative absorption in the third quarter, bringing the year’s negative absorption to 155 million sf, according to MB...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank has provided $100 million of mortgage financing for the ground beneath the 723,845-square-foot office building at 330 West 34th St near Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The parcel...
The retail vacancy rate along Chicago's Magnificent Mile was 178 percent in the third quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield That is up from the first quarter of the year when the rate was 15 percent and is a substantial increase from the 33...