San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has bought the Parc 410 apartment complex in San Antonio’s Leon Valley area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was assessed by the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District at a value...
Dallas Morning News Nationwide Insurance provided $56 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Arnel Management, a Costa Mesa, Calif, investor,...
South Florida Business Journal Axonic Properties has bought the Bella Vista Apartments, a 315-unit complex in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $6363 million, or $202,000/unit The New York company purchased the property from Integra, a Miami developer, in...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Capital had bought the 132-unit Centro Square Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $485 million, or about $367,424/unit The local company purchased the property, at 222 West Blvd, from Ascent Real Estate Capital, also...
Orlando Business Journal A subsidiary of TriWest Multifamily has paid $473 million, or about $227,404/unit, for the 208-unit 1020 at Winter Spring apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property, at...
Orlando Business Journal GW Williams Co has bought Radius Orlando, a 389-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla, for $155 million, or about $398,458/unit The San Mateo, Calif, company purchased the complex from an affiliate of Banner Real...
Commercial Observer The Dermot Co has purchased The Bergen, an 84-unit apartment building in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, for $4545 million, or $541,714/unit Azora Exan of Miami sold the property, at 316 Bergen St, between 3rd and...
Avanti Residential has paid $94 million, or $275,659/unit, for the 341-unit Artistry Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Denver company purchased the property from its developer, Milhaus of Indianapolis, in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also...
Westcore has paid $935 million, or $22879/sf, for Central Logistics, a four-building industrial property with 408,668 square feet in Phoenix The San Diego investor purchased the property from ViaWest Group of Phoenix in a deal brokered by Cushman...