South Florida Business Journal The Richman Group is building a 266-unit apartment property in Miami The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer has lined up $4448 million of construction financing, which is being built on a 132-acre site at 27077 South...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided a $5035 million construction loan for Prologis Seneca Park, a 375,000-square-foot industrial property in Pembroke Park, Fla A venture of Prologis and Easton Group recently broke ground...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has bought the Parc 410 apartment complex in San Antonio’s Leon Valley area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was assessed by the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District at a value...
Dallas Morning News Nationwide Insurance provided $56 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Arnel Management, a Costa Mesa, Calif, investor,...
Northmarq has arranged $3388 million of financing for the construction of two industrial properties with a combined 395,250 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, Minn, and Dayton, Minn The four-year loan requires interest-only...
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $105 million of financing for JB Partners’ purchase of SeventyOne15 McDowell, a 274-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the newly constructed...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...
South Florida Business Journal Axonic Properties has bought the Bella Vista Apartments, a 315-unit complex in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $6363 million, or $202,000/unit The New York company purchased the property from Integra, a Miami developer, in...