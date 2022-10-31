Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has provided $1429 million of construction financing for a proposed mixed-use project in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The project, at 120 Fifth Ave, will have 184 apartment units, 67,000...
South Florida Business Journal The Richman Group is building a 266-unit apartment property in Miami The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer has lined up $4448 million of construction financing, which is being built on a 132-acre site at 27077 South...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided a $5035 million construction loan for Prologis Seneca Park, a 375,000-square-foot industrial property in Pembroke Park, Fla A venture of Prologis and Easton Group recently broke ground...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of AJP Ventures and Treo Group has filed plans to build the Contemporary & MedSquare at Cutler Bay mixed-use project in Cutler Bay, Fla, about 18 miles southwest of Miami The project is being planned...
Houston Business Journal The Howard Hughes Corp is starting work soon on the Village Green at Bridgeland Central mixed-use development in Cypress, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Houston Plans for the retail property include an H-E-B grocery...
The Registry RD Olson Construction has broken ground on a 179-room Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel in Chula Vista, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company is building the five-story property at 870 Showroom Place, about 19 miles southeast of San...
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Greystar and Origin Investments has broken ground on Elan Rio Grande, a 207-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo The venture is building the property at 602 South Wahsatch Ave, about 70 miles south of...