San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has bought the Parc 410 apartment complex in San Antonio’s Leon Valley area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was assessed by the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District at a value...
Dallas Morning News Nationwide Insurance provided $56 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Arnel Management, a Costa Mesa, Calif, investor,...
The Registry RD Olson Construction has broken ground on a 179-room Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel in Chula Vista, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company is building the five-story property at 870 Showroom Place, about 19 miles southeast of San...
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Greystar and Origin Investments has broken ground on Elan Rio Grande, a 207-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo The venture is building the property at 602 South Wahsatch Ave, about 70 miles south of...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on a 128,550-square-foot industrial project in Royal Palm Beach, Fla McCraney Property Co of West Palm Beach, Fla, is building the property on 79 acres at 1131-1161 North State Road 7, a block south...
South Florida Business Journal Fuse Group Investment Cos has received approval from the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee to build a $150 million mixed-use project in that city’s Progresso neighborhood The project, dubbed the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development is planning to build a 370-unit apartment property at 1016 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The local developer plans to demolish a five-story office property that is currently on the site to make way...