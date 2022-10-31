Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 568,500 square feet at the recently completed 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 2505 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, NY The online retail giant will occupy the lower floor of the two-story...
Crain’s Chicago Business Isaac Shalom is offering for sale the 171,000-square-foot retail component of One North State in Chicago The New York investor has hired CBRE to market the property, at the intersection of State and Madison streets...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The office vacancy rate in San Francisco reached 255 percent in the third quarter, up from 21 percent a year ago, according to CBRE It’s also up a whopping 430 percent from the 48 percent vacancy rate...
South Florida Business Journal Banco Santander has inked a lease for 95,000 square feet of office space at 830 Brickell, a 933,810-square-foot office project that’s wrapping up construction in Miami The Madrid-based bank is leasing its space...
Commercial Observer Target is leasing 139,000 square feet at the Bruckner Commons shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, NY Urban Edge Properties, a New York REIT, owns the 510,000-sf property and had redeveloped it several years...
Commercial Property Executive Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group has renewed its 74,063-square-foot office lease at Memorial Hospital North, a 117,628-sf medical office property in Colorado Springs, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the...
Rentvcom ShipLab has agreed to lease the 86,500-square-foot industrial property at 3055 Enterprise Court in Vista, Calif JLL represented the e-commerce fulfillment company in the deal, while CBRE represented Peloton, which was offering the space for...
Crain’s Chicago Business Gaw Capital Partners is offering for sale the Ambassador Chicago, a 285-room hotel in Chicago The Chinese investment firm hired RobertDouglas to market the property, at 1301 North State Parkway, which it had acquired...
REJournalscom First National Realty Partners has paid $225 million, or $14260/sf, for River City Marketplace, a 157,779-square-foot retail center in O’Fallon, Mo The Red Bank, NJ, investment firm purchased the property from PEBB Enterprises,...