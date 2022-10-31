Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal The Howard Hughes Corp is starting work soon on the Village Green at Bridgeland Central mixed-use development in Cypress, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Houston Plans for the retail property include an H-E-B grocery...
Dallas Morning News Nationwide Insurance provided $56 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Arnel Management, a Costa Mesa, Calif, investor,...
Northmarq has arranged $3388 million of financing for the construction of two industrial properties with a combined 395,250 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, Minn, and Dayton, Minn The four-year loan requires interest-only...
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $105 million of financing for JB Partners’ purchase of SeventyOne15 McDowell, a 274-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the newly constructed...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...
South Florida Business Journal Axonic Properties has bought the Bella Vista Apartments, a 315-unit complex in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $6363 million, or $202,000/unit The New York company purchased the property from Integra, a Miami developer, in...
Dollar Bank has provided $7401 million of financing against SouthSide Works, a 471,939-square-foot mixed-use property in Pittsburgh The Pittsburgh lender’s loan, which has a term of up to six years and pays a floating coupon, was arranged by...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Capital had bought the 132-unit Centro Square Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $485 million, or about $367,424/unit The local company purchased the property, at 222 West Blvd, from Ascent Real Estate Capital, also...