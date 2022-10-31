Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has bought the Parc 410 apartment complex in San Antonio’s Leon Valley area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was assessed by the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District at a value...
Dallas Morning News Nationwide Insurance provided $56 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Arnel Management, a Costa Mesa, Calif, investor,...
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $105 million of financing for JB Partners’ purchase of SeventyOne15 McDowell, a 274-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the newly constructed...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...
South Florida Business Journal Axonic Properties has bought the Bella Vista Apartments, a 315-unit complex in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $6363 million, or $202,000/unit The New York company purchased the property from Integra, a Miami developer, in...
Dollar Bank has provided $7401 million of financing against SouthSide Works, a 471,939-square-foot mixed-use property in Pittsburgh The Pittsburgh lender’s loan, which has a term of up to six years and pays a floating coupon, was arranged by...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $100 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of OAK, a mixed-use property with residential, hotel, office and retail space in Oklahoma City The project is being developed by Veritas Development...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided a total of $935 million of Freddie Mac financing against a pair of apartment properties with 617 units in Charlotte, NC, and Orlando, Fla, owned by American Landmark Apartments Both loans have 10-year...