South Florida Business Journal A partnership of AJP Ventures and Treo Group has filed plans to build the Contemporary & MedSquare at Cutler Bay mixed-use project in Cutler Bay, Fla, about 18 miles southwest of Miami The project is being planned...
Houston Business Journal The Howard Hughes Corp is starting work soon on the Village Green at Bridgeland Central mixed-use development in Cypress, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Houston Plans for the retail property include an H-E-B grocery...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has bought the Parc 410 apartment complex in San Antonio’s Leon Valley area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was assessed by the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District at a value...
Dallas Morning News Nationwide Insurance provided $56 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Arnel Management, a Costa Mesa, Calif, investor,...
Northmarq has arranged $3388 million of financing for the construction of two industrial properties with a combined 395,250 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, Minn, and Dayton, Minn The four-year loan requires interest-only...
The Registry RD Olson Construction has broken ground on a 179-room Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel in Chula Vista, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company is building the five-story property at 870 Showroom Place, about 19 miles southeast of San...
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $105 million of financing for JB Partners’ purchase of SeventyOne15 McDowell, a 274-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the newly constructed...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...