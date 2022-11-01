Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Echelon Real Estate Services has filed plans to build a 33-story mixed-use building in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The project has been proposed for a 088-acre development site at 235 Third St South Plans call for 268...
Charlotte Business Journal Mission Properties has proposed constructing a four-building multifamily complex with 200 units in Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to build the property on 1991 acres along North Tryon Street, just south of...
South Florida Business Journal Woodmont Properties has broken ground on a 249,573-square-foot warehouse property in Jupiter, Fla The Fairfield, NJ, company lined up $2577 million of construction financing for the industrial property The building is...
REBusiness Online Stockdale Capital Partners is planning to build a 145,000-square-foot medical office building at 656 South San Vicente Blvd in Los Angeles The local developer recently received approvals for the development, which is expected to...
Commercial Observer Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has provided $1429 million of construction financing for a proposed mixed-use project in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The project, at 120 Fifth Ave, will have 184 apartment units, 67,000...
South Florida Business Journal The Richman Group is building a 266-unit apartment property in Miami The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer has lined up $4448 million of construction financing, which is being built on a 132-acre site at 27077 South...
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, which had held a mezzanine loan against the residential condominium building at 111 West 57th St in Manhattan, has helped orchestrate the property's recapitalization, effectively converting its position...
Crain’s Chicago Business Maverick Hotels & Restaurants is offering for sale the 223-room Sable Hotel at Navy Pier in Chicago The local developer has hired Eastdil Secured to market the property at 900 East Grand Ave The hotel, which opened...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided a $5035 million construction loan for Prologis Seneca Park, a 375,000-square-foot industrial property in Pembroke Park, Fla A venture of Prologis and Easton Group recently broke ground...