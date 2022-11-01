Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Ferber Co has sold Monarch Town Center, a 150,426-square-foot shopping center in Miramar, Fla, for $6154 million, or about $40910/sf An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate bought the retail...
Berkadia has provided $878 million of short-term financing against a portfolio of 13 affordable-housing properties with 1,243 units in Georgia and South Carolina The two-year loan, which Berkadia funded off its balance sheet, likely will eventually...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance so far this year has originated $35 billion of loans But in the latest quarter, which ended Sept 30, it originated only $388 million of financing In contrast, during...
South Florida Business Journal The Richman Group is building a 266-unit apartment property in Miami The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer has lined up $4448 million of construction financing, which is being built on a 132-acre site at 27077 South...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided a $5035 million construction loan for Prologis Seneca Park, a 375,000-square-foot industrial property in Pembroke Park, Fla A venture of Prologis and Easton Group recently broke ground...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has bought the Parc 410 apartment complex in San Antonio’s Leon Valley area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was assessed by the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District at a value...
Dallas Morning News Nationwide Insurance provided $56 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Arnel Management, a Costa Mesa, Calif, investor,...
Northmarq has arranged $3388 million of financing for the construction of two industrial properties with a combined 395,250 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, Minn, and Dayton, Minn The four-year loan requires interest-only...
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...