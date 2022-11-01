Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Stockdale Capital Partners is planning to build a 145,000-square-foot medical office building at 656 South San Vicente Blvd in Los Angeles The local developer recently received approvals for the development, which is expected to...
Commercial Observer Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has provided $1429 million of construction financing for a proposed mixed-use project in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The project, at 120 Fifth Ave, will have 184 apartment units, 67,000...
South Florida Business Journal The Richman Group is building a 266-unit apartment property in Miami The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer has lined up $4448 million of construction financing, which is being built on a 132-acre site at 27077 South...
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, which had held a mezzanine loan against the residential condominium building at 111 West 57th St in Manhattan, has helped orchestrate the property's recapitalization, effectively converting its position...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided a $5035 million construction loan for Prologis Seneca Park, a 375,000-square-foot industrial property in Pembroke Park, Fla A venture of Prologis and Easton Group recently broke ground...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of AJP Ventures and Treo Group has filed plans to build the Contemporary & MedSquare at Cutler Bay mixed-use project in Cutler Bay, Fla, about 18 miles southwest of Miami The project is being planned...
Houston Business Journal The Howard Hughes Corp is starting work soon on the Village Green at Bridgeland Central mixed-use development in Cypress, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Houston Plans for the retail property include an H-E-B grocery...
The Registry RD Olson Construction has broken ground on a 179-room Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel in Chula Vista, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company is building the five-story property at 870 Showroom Place, about 19 miles southeast of San...
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...