Commercial Property Executive Affiliates of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH and Metzler Real Estate Advisors have paid $222 million, or $1,141/sf, for the 194,624-sf office property at 684 West Maude Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif The two German...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Ferber Co has sold Monarch Town Center, a 150,426-square-foot shopping center in Miramar, Fla, for $6154 million, or about $40910/sf An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate bought the retail...
Wafra Inc has partnered with Pine Tree to pay $738 million, or just more than $200/sf, for Harvest Junction, a 367,918-square-foot retail center in Longmont, Colo The venture bought the 16-year-old property, at 180 Ken Pratt Blvd, about 38 miles...
Denver Business Journal Ladera Capital Partners has paid $1425 million, or $415,452/unit, for AMLI at Interlocken, a 343-unit apartment property in Broomfield, Colo The Austin, Texas, investment manager purchased the property from AMLI Residential,...
The Registry BKM Capital Partners has paid $203 million, or $16415/sf, for the 123,664-square-foot Pacific Industrial Park in Marysville, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Pacific...
The Registry Ares Management has paid $61 million, or $39355/unit, for a three-building industrial property in Fullerton, Calif The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 155,000-square-foot property from B&K Investment Co, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Rreef Property Trust has paid $143 million, or $19570/sf, for SunPoint West, a six-building industrial property with 730,711 square feet in North Las Vegas The non-traded REIT purchased the property from a venture...
Anchor Health Properties has acquired the 47,530-square-foot medical office building at 340 Wood Road in the Boston suburb of Braintree, Mass, for $151 million, or $31769/sf The Charlottesville, Va, developer bought the property through Chestnut...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has bought the Parc 410 apartment complex in San Antonio’s Leon Valley area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was assessed by the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District at a value...