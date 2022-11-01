Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Stockdale Capital Partners is planning to build a 145,000-square-foot medical office building at 656 South San Vicente Blvd in Los Angeles The local developer recently received approvals for the development, which is expected to...
The Registry Ares Management has paid $61 million, or $39355/unit, for a three-building industrial property in Fullerton, Calif The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 155,000-square-foot property from B&K Investment Co, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Rreef Property Trust has paid $143 million, or $19570/sf, for SunPoint West, a six-building industrial property with 730,711 square feet in North Las Vegas The non-traded REIT purchased the property from a venture...
Anchor Health Properties has acquired the 47,530-square-foot medical office building at 340 Wood Road in the Boston suburb of Braintree, Mass, for $151 million, or $31769/sf The Charlottesville, Va, developer bought the property through Chestnut...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has bought the Parc 410 apartment complex in San Antonio’s Leon Valley area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was assessed by the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District at a value...
Dallas Morning News Nationwide Insurance provided $56 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Arnel Management, a Costa Mesa, Calif, investor,...
The Registry RD Olson Construction has broken ground on a 179-room Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel in Chula Vista, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company is building the five-story property at 870 Showroom Place, about 19 miles southeast of San...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Greystar and Origin Investments has broken ground on Elan Rio Grande, a 207-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo The venture is building the property at 602 South Wahsatch Ave, about 70 miles south of...
South Florida Business Journal Axonic Properties has bought the Bella Vista Apartments, a 315-unit complex in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $6363 million, or $202,000/unit The New York company purchased the property from Integra, a Miami developer, in...