Denver Business Journal Ladera Capital Partners has paid $1425 million, or $415,452/unit, for AMLI at Interlocken, a 343-unit apartment property in Broomfield, Colo The Austin, Texas, investment manager purchased the property from AMLI Residential,...
The Registry BKM Capital Partners has paid $203 million, or $16415/sf, for the 123,664-square-foot Pacific Industrial Park in Marysville, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Pacific...
The Registry Ares Management has paid $61 million, or $39355/unit, for a three-building industrial property in Fullerton, Calif The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 155,000-square-foot property from B&K Investment Co, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Rreef Property Trust has paid $143 million, or $19570/sf, for SunPoint West, a six-building industrial property with 730,711 square feet in North Las Vegas The non-traded REIT purchased the property from a venture...
Anchor Health Properties has acquired the 47,530-square-foot medical office building at 340 Wood Road in the Boston suburb of Braintree, Mass, for $151 million, or $31769/sf The Charlottesville, Va, developer bought the property through Chestnut...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has bought the Parc 410 apartment complex in San Antonio’s Leon Valley area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was assessed by the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District at a value...
Dallas Morning News Nationwide Insurance provided $56 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Arnel Management, a Costa Mesa, Calif, investor,...
South Florida Business Journal Axonic Properties has bought the Bella Vista Apartments, a 315-unit complex in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $6363 million, or $202,000/unit The New York company purchased the property from Integra, a Miami developer, in...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Capital had bought the 132-unit Centro Square Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $485 million, or about $367,424/unit The local company purchased the property, at 222 West Blvd, from Ascent Real Estate Capital, also...