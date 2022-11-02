Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online A venture of Artisan Capital and Prime Capital Investments has paid $24 million, or $160,000/unit, for the 150-unit Cedar Ridge Apartments in Phoenix Artisan, of Beverly Hills, Calif, and Prime Capital, of Newport Beach, Calif,...
Rentvcom Berkeley Partners has paid $255 million, or $16334/sf, for three industrial properties with 156,117 square feet in Phoenix and Chandler, Ariz The San Francisco investment firm purchased the properties from Bird Dog Industrial, HPI and Long...
FPA Multifamily has paid $965 million, or $274,147/unit, for the 352-unit Valleybrook at Chadds Ford apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Chadds Ford, Pa The San Francisco investment manager bought the 20-year-old property, at 7000...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated only $438 million of new loans during the third quarter and funded a total of $697 million of loans, which included commitments on loans that previously were originated That compares with the $298 billion of...
Commercial Property Executive Affiliates of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH and Metzler Real Estate Advisors have paid $222 million, or $1,141/sf, for the 194,624-sf office property at 684 West Maude Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif The two German...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of KKR & Co and Mack Real Estate Group has paid $357 million, or $351,724/unit, for the 1,015-unit Presidential City apartment complex in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Ferber Co has sold Monarch Town Center, a 150,426-square-foot shopping center in Miramar, Fla, for $6154 million, or about $40910/sf An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate bought the retail...
Wafra Inc has partnered with Pine Tree to pay $738 million, or just more than $200/sf, for Harvest Junction, a 367,918-square-foot retail center in Longmont, Colo The venture bought the 16-year-old property, at 180 Ken Pratt Blvd, about 38 miles...
Denver Business Journal Ladera Capital Partners has paid $1425 million, or $415,452/unit, for AMLI at Interlocken, a 343-unit apartment property in Broomfield, Colo The Austin, Texas, investment manager purchased the property from AMLI Residential,...