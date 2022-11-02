Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Work is set to start this week on the 373-unit Caroline at Brooks apartment complex in San Antonio A venture that consists of the Brooks Development Authority and the Morgan Group of Houston is building the...
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development is breaking ground in February on Tacara at Steubing Heights, a 293-unit apartment property in San Antonio The local real estate developer is building the property at 12807 JV Bacon Parkway, between...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated only $438 million of new loans during the third quarter and funded a total of $697 million of loans, which included commitments on loans that previously were originated That compares with the $298 billion of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Ferber Co has sold Monarch Town Center, a 150,426-square-foot shopping center in Miramar, Fla, for $6154 million, or about $40910/sf An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate bought the retail...
Berkadia has provided $878 million of short-term financing against a portfolio of 13 affordable-housing properties with 1,243 units in Georgia and South Carolina The two-year loan, which Berkadia funded off its balance sheet, likely will eventually...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance so far this year has originated $35 billion of loans But in the latest quarter, which ended Sept 30, it originated only $388 million of financing In contrast, during...
South Florida Business Journal The Richman Group is building a 266-unit apartment property in Miami The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer has lined up $4448 million of construction financing, which is being built on a 132-acre site at 27077 South...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided a $5035 million construction loan for Prologis Seneca Park, a 375,000-square-foot industrial property in Pembroke Park, Fla A venture of Prologis and Easton Group recently broke ground...
Houston Business Journal The Howard Hughes Corp is starting work soon on the Village Green at Bridgeland Central mixed-use development in Cypress, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Houston Plans for the retail property include an H-E-B grocery...