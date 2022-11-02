Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Berkeley Partners has paid $255 million, or $16334/sf, for three industrial properties with 156,117 square feet in Phoenix and Chandler, Ariz The San Francisco investment firm purchased the properties from Bird Dog Industrial, HPI and Long...
Commercial Property Executive Affiliates of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH and Metzler Real Estate Advisors have paid $222 million, or $1,141/sf, for the 194,624-sf office property at 684 West Maude Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif The two German...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of KKR & Co and Mack Real Estate Group has paid $357 million, or $351,724/unit, for the 1,015-unit Presidential City apartment complex in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Ferber Co has sold Monarch Town Center, a 150,426-square-foot shopping center in Miramar, Fla, for $6154 million, or about $40910/sf An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate bought the retail...
Wafra Inc has partnered with Pine Tree to pay $738 million, or just more than $200/sf, for Harvest Junction, a 367,918-square-foot retail center in Longmont, Colo The venture bought the 16-year-old property, at 180 Ken Pratt Blvd, about 38 miles...
Denver Business Journal Ladera Capital Partners has paid $1425 million, or $415,452/unit, for AMLI at Interlocken, a 343-unit apartment property in Broomfield, Colo The Austin, Texas, investment manager purchased the property from AMLI Residential,...
The Registry BKM Capital Partners has paid $203 million, or $16415/sf, for the 123,664-square-foot Pacific Industrial Park in Marysville, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Pacific...
The Registry Ares Management has paid $61 million, or $39355/unit, for a three-building industrial property in Fullerton, Calif The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 155,000-square-foot property from B&K Investment Co, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Rreef Property Trust has paid $143 million, or $19570/sf, for SunPoint West, a six-building industrial property with 730,711 square feet in North Las Vegas The non-traded REIT purchased the property from a venture...