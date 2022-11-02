Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development is breaking ground in February on Tacara at Steubing Heights, a 293-unit apartment property in San Antonio The local real estate developer is building the property at 12807 JV Bacon Parkway, between...
Houston Business Journal PA Hospitality has obtained a $374 million loan for the construction of a dual-branded hotel project in downtown Houston The local developer lined up the loan from Hall Structure Finance of Dallas The nine-story project,...
Hillwood has broken ground on Fox Valley Commerce Center, a four-building industrial property with 106 million sf in Geneva, Ill The Dallas developer is building the property at 2088 Geneva Drive, about 40 miles west of Chicago The first two...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Echelon Real Estate Services has filed plans to build a 33-story mixed-use building in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The project has been proposed for a 088-acre development site at 235 Third St South Plans call for 268...
Charlotte Business Journal Mission Properties has proposed constructing a four-building multifamily complex with 200 units in Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to build the property on 1991 acres along North Tryon Street, just south of...
South Florida Business Journal Woodmont Properties has broken ground on a 249,573-square-foot warehouse property in Jupiter, Fla The Fairfield, NJ, company lined up $2577 million of construction financing for the industrial property The building is...
REBusiness Online Stockdale Capital Partners is planning to build a 145,000-square-foot medical office building at 656 South San Vicente Blvd in Los Angeles The local developer recently received approvals for the development, which is expected to...
Commercial Observer Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has provided $1429 million of construction financing for a proposed mixed-use project in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The project, at 120 Fifth Ave, will have 184 apartment units, 67,000...
South Florida Business Journal The Richman Group is building a 266-unit apartment property in Miami The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer has lined up $4448 million of construction financing, which is being built on a 132-acre site at 27077 South...