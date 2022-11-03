Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charles Kushner, chairman of Kushner Cos, said Veris Residential, which yesterday had rejected its $16/share offer for the company, had “mischaracterized” the experience between the two companies In a letter to Veris’ board,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last month, the Manhattan office market recorded 159 million square feet of leasing, down 40 percent from 265 million sf in September and marking its lowest monthly volume since May 2021, according to...
Veris Residential Inc has rejected Kushner Cos’ $16/share offer, arguing that it “grossly undervalues” the company and, therefore, was not in the best interest of its shareholders The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, which owns 22...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is remaining cautious and doesn’t plan to acquire or sell any properties until the first quarter of next year The Houston REIT, which owns 171 apartment properties with 58,433...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated only $438 million of new loans during the third quarter and funded a total of $697 million of loans, which included commitments on loans that previously were originated That compares with the $298 billion of...
New York Post Stahl Organization recently has signed six leases, including renewals, totaling nearly 270,000 square feet at its 178 million-square-foot 277 Park Ave office building in midtown Manhattan The leases bring the building to roughly 95...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance so far this year has originated $35 billion of loans But in the latest quarter, which ended Sept 30, it originated only $388 million of financing In contrast, during...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 568,500 square feet at the recently completed 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 2505 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, NY The online retail giant will occupy the lower floor of the two-story...
REBusiness Online FW Logistics has agreed to lease 128,000 square feet of industrial space at the Franklin Road Distribution Center, a 768,000-sf industrial property in Indianapolis Avison Young represented the third-party logistics firm, while...