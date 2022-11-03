Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Ascenda Capital has paid $381 million, or about $226,786/unit, for the 168-unit Windsor Apartments in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property, at 708 Glamorgan...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Newbond Holdings and Apollo Global Management has bought the Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel for $45 million, or about $162,455/room InSite Group of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, sold the 277-room hotel, at 200 North...
Dallas Morning News Tides Equities has purchased three nearby apartment properties with 962 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles investor purchased the portfolio from ValCap Group of Dallas in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
The Real Deal Blue River Technology, an affiliate of Deere & Co, has paid $85 million, or $1,016/sf, for the 83,600-square-foot office property at 3303 Scott Blvd in Santa Clara, Calif The Sunnyvale, Calif, company purchased the property from...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
Commercial Property Executive LPC West, a subsidiary of Lincoln Property Co, and New York Life Investors has paid $351 million, or $260/sf, for the 135,000-square-foot industrial property at 13100 Danielson St in Poway, Calif The venture purchased...
Pennsylvania REIT has sold its Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ, for $45 million and will use those proceeds to pay off a $3774 million CMBS loan The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust, 2012-C6, had last...
REBusiness Online A venture of Artisan Capital and Prime Capital Investments has paid $24 million, or $160,000/unit, for the 150-unit Cedar Ridge Apartments in Phoenix Artisan, of Beverly Hills, Calif, and Prime Capital, of Newport Beach, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is remaining cautious and doesn’t plan to acquire or sell any properties until the first quarter of next year The Houston REIT, which owns 171 apartment properties with 58,433...