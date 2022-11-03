Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Tides Equities has purchased three nearby apartment properties with 962 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles investor purchased the portfolio from ValCap Group of Dallas in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Multi-Housing News New Empire Corp has purchased a development site at 757-767 Flatbush Ave and 21 Lenox Road in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, NY, for $18 million The Brooklyn developer plans to build 150 residential condominium units and retail...
Multi-Housing News A venture of BRP Cos and Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group has started construction on 500 Main St, a 477-unit apartment building in New Rochelle, NY The 26-story building will include 119 units set aside for tenants...
San Antonio Business Journal Work is set to start this week on the 373-unit Caroline at Brooks apartment complex in San Antonio A venture that consists of the Brooks Development Authority and the Morgan Group of Houston is building the...
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development is breaking ground in February on Tacara at Steubing Heights, a 293-unit apartment property in San Antonio The local real estate developer is building the property at 12807 JV Bacon Parkway, between...
Houston Business Journal PA Hospitality has obtained a $374 million loan for the construction of a dual-branded hotel project in downtown Houston The local developer lined up the loan from Hall Structure Finance of Dallas The nine-story project,...
Hillwood has broken ground on Fox Valley Commerce Center, a four-building industrial property with 106 million sf in Geneva, Ill The Dallas developer is building the property at 2088 Geneva Drive, about 40 miles west of Chicago The first two...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Echelon Real Estate Services has filed plans to build a 33-story mixed-use building in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The project has been proposed for a 088-acre development site at 235 Third St South Plans call for 268...
Charlotte Business Journal Mission Properties has proposed constructing a four-building multifamily complex with 200 units in Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to build the property on 1991 acres along North Tryon Street, just south of...