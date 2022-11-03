Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment has provided $156 million of financing against a portfolio of 27 U-Haul self-storage properties with a combined 13 million square feet and 12,699 units The loan allows the owner of the...
Greystone has provided $226 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for Aria of Shelby, a 96-unit apartment property in the Detroit suburb of Shelby Township, Mich The loan allowed its...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
Houston Business Journal PA Hospitality has obtained a $374 million loan for the construction of a dual-branded hotel project in downtown Houston The local developer lined up the loan from Hall Structure Finance of Dallas The nine-story project,...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated only $438 million of new loans during the third quarter and funded a total of $697 million of loans, which included commitments on loans that previously were originated That compares with the $298 billion of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Ferber Co has sold Monarch Town Center, a 150,426-square-foot shopping center in Miramar, Fla, for $6154 million, or about $40910/sf An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate bought the retail...
Berkadia has provided $878 million of short-term financing against a portfolio of 13 affordable-housing properties with 1,243 units in Georgia and South Carolina The two-year loan, which Berkadia funded off its balance sheet, likely will eventually...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance so far this year has originated $35 billion of loans But in the latest quarter, which ended Sept 30, it originated only $388 million of financing In contrast, during...
South Florida Business Journal The Richman Group is building a 266-unit apartment property in Miami The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer has lined up $4448 million of construction financing, which is being built on a 132-acre site at 27077 South...