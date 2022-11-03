Log In or Subscribe to read more
Veris Residential Inc has rejected Kushner Cos’ $16/share offer, arguing that it “grossly undervalues” the company and, therefore, was not in the best interest of its shareholders The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, which owns 22...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is remaining cautious and doesn’t plan to acquire or sell any properties until the first quarter of next year The Houston REIT, which owns 171 apartment properties with 58,433...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated only $438 million of new loans during the third quarter and funded a total of $697 million of loans, which included commitments on loans that previously were originated That compares with the $298 billion of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance so far this year has originated $35 billion of loans But in the latest quarter, which ended Sept 30, it originated only $388 million of financing In contrast, during...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates drove a sharp decline in lending volume for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc in the latest quarter The mortgage REIT originated two loans totaling $458 million, of which $45...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Veris Residential Inc, the former Mack-Cali Realty Corp, said it was evaluating a $16/share offer it had received from Kushner Cos that would value the Jersey City, NJ, REIT at $38 billion, including its...
Simon Property Group has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in investment manager Jamestown, which has more than $13 billion of assets under management The Indianapolis REIT, best known for its portfolio of 198 retail properties, mostly shopping...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and Oak Street Real Estate Capital have agreed to acquire STORE Capital Corp in a deal valued at $1409 billion Under terms of their agreement, the GIC/Oak...
Blackstone Group expects to complete its proposed $36 billion purchase of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc in early October, when it’s slated to spin off the latter’s single-family rental business Blackstone, through its Blackstone...