The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
Commercial Property Executive LPC West, a subsidiary of Lincoln Property Co, and New York Life Investors has paid $351 million, or $260/sf, for the 135,000-square-foot industrial property at 13100 Danielson St in Poway, Calif The venture purchased...
Pennsylvania REIT has sold its Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ, for $45 million and will use those proceeds to pay off a $3774 million CMBS loan The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust, 2012-C6, had last...
REBusiness Online A venture of Artisan Capital and Prime Capital Investments has paid $24 million, or $160,000/unit, for the 150-unit Cedar Ridge Apartments in Phoenix Artisan, of Beverly Hills, Calif, and Prime Capital, of Newport Beach, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is remaining cautious and doesn’t plan to acquire or sell any properties until the first quarter of next year The Houston REIT, which owns 171 apartment properties with 58,433...
Rentvcom Berkeley Partners has paid $255 million, or $16334/sf, for three industrial properties with 156,117 square feet in Phoenix and Chandler, Ariz The San Francisco investment firm purchased the properties from Bird Dog Industrial, HPI and Long...
FPA Multifamily has paid $965 million, or $274,147/unit, for the 352-unit Valleybrook at Chadds Ford apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Chadds Ford, Pa The San Francisco investment manager bought the 20-year-old property, at 7000...
Commercial Property Executive Affiliates of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH and Metzler Real Estate Advisors have paid $222 million, or $1,141/sf, for the 194,624-sf office property at 684 West Maude Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif The two German...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of KKR & Co and Mack Real Estate Group has paid $357 million, or $351,724/unit, for the 1,015-unit Presidential City apartment complex in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood...