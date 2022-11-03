Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Kairoi Residential is planning to break ground early next year on an 825-unit apartment complex in Fort Worth, Texas The five-building property, dubbed Kairoi Stockyards, is being constructed on the site of the former Fort...
The Real Deal Blue River Technology, an affiliate of Deere & Co, has paid $85 million, or $1,016/sf, for the 83,600-square-foot office property at 3303 Scott Blvd in Santa Clara, Calif The Sunnyvale, Calif, company purchased the property from...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
Commercial Property Executive LPC West, a subsidiary of Lincoln Property Co, and New York Life Investors has paid $351 million, or $260/sf, for the 135,000-square-foot industrial property at 13100 Danielson St in Poway, Calif The venture purchased...
Pennsylvania REIT has sold its Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ, for $45 million and will use those proceeds to pay off a $3774 million CMBS loan The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust, 2012-C6, had last...
REBusiness Online A venture of Artisan Capital and Prime Capital Investments has paid $24 million, or $160,000/unit, for the 150-unit Cedar Ridge Apartments in Phoenix Artisan, of Beverly Hills, Calif, and Prime Capital, of Newport Beach, Calif,...
San Antonio Business Journal Work is set to start this week on the 373-unit Caroline at Brooks apartment complex in San Antonio A venture that consists of the Brooks Development Authority and the Morgan Group of Houston is building the...
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development is breaking ground in February on Tacara at Steubing Heights, a 293-unit apartment property in San Antonio The local real estate developer is building the property at 12807 JV Bacon Parkway, between...
Houston Business Journal PA Hospitality has obtained a $374 million loan for the construction of a dual-branded hotel project in downtown Houston The local developer lined up the loan from Hall Structure Finance of Dallas The nine-story project,...