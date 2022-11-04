Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Fortune Investment Group has paid $5885 million for a 18-acre development site in Miami, where it plans to build a residential condominium complex The Miami condo developer purchased the site from Kar Properties of New...
Commercial Property Executive Prime Data Centers has broken ground on an 80,000-square-foot data center at 175 Martin Ave in Santa Clara, Calif The San Francisco developer acquired the 17-acre site, which is 43 miles south of San Francisco, last...
New York YIMBY Construction of the 277-unit apartment building at 425 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY, has been completed and it’s now open The 26-story building, in the borough’s Mott Haven section, was developed by Trinity Financial...
Commercial Observer Farrell Communities has secured $50 million of construction financing for the proposed 203-unit Hudson Place at Overlook Farms apartment property in Newburgh, NY The financing was provided by Webster Bank and arranged by Walker...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 243,770-square-foot industrial property in Romulus Corporate Park in Romulus, Mich The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 32252 Smith Road, about 20 miles west of Detroit...
Dallas Business Journal Kairoi Residential is planning to break ground early next year on an 825-unit apartment complex in Fort Worth, Texas The five-building property, dubbed Kairoi Stockyards, is being constructed on the site of the former Fort...
Multi-Housing News New Empire Corp has purchased a development site at 757-767 Flatbush Ave and 21 Lenox Road in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, NY, for $18 million The Brooklyn developer plans to build 150 residential condominium units and retail...
Multi-Housing News A venture of BRP Cos and Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group has started construction on 500 Main St, a 477-unit apartment building in New Rochelle, NY The 26-story building will include 119 units set aside for tenants...
San Antonio Business Journal Work is set to start this week on the 373-unit Caroline at Brooks apartment complex in San Antonio A venture that consists of the Brooks Development Authority and the Morgan Group of Houston is building the...