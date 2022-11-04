Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has acquired the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash, from its developer, Brogan Cos The sales price could not be learned immediately The property, at 6979 Birdseye Ave NE, was...
South Florida Business Journal Fortune Investment Group has paid $5885 million for a 18-acre development site in Miami, where it plans to build a residential condominium complex The Miami condo developer purchased the site from Kar Properties of New...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Rahim Enterprises LLC, Ranz LLC and Curry Ford Mobil LLC has bought the 113-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Tamarac, Fla, for $178 million, or about $157,522/unit An affiliate of Blackstone Group sold the...
Charlotte Business Journal Ascenda Capital has paid $381 million, or about $226,786/unit, for the 168-unit Windsor Apartments in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property, at 708 Glamorgan...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Newbond Holdings and Apollo Global Management has bought the Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel for $45 million, or about $162,455/room InSite Group of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, sold the 277-room hotel, at 200 North...
Dallas Morning News Tides Equities has purchased three nearby apartment properties with 962 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles investor purchased the portfolio from ValCap Group of Dallas in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
The Real Deal Blue River Technology, an affiliate of Deere & Co, has paid $85 million, or $1,016/sf, for the 83,600-square-foot office property at 3303 Scott Blvd in Santa Clara, Calif The Sunnyvale, Calif, company purchased the property from...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
Commercial Property Executive LPC West, a subsidiary of Lincoln Property Co, and New York Life Investors has paid $351 million, or $260/sf, for the 135,000-square-foot industrial property at 13100 Danielson St in Poway, Calif The venture purchased...