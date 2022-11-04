Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BDP Holdings has paid $765 million, or nearly $288/sf, for the Sabre headquarters office building, with 265,942 square feet in Southlake, Texas, just east of Fort Worth, Texas The Montclair, NJ, investment...
Multi-Housing News Trilogy Health Services has broken ground on a 113-unit seniors-housing property at 1495 Granville Pike in Lancaster, Ohio, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio The Louisville, Ky, developer is spending $22 million to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has acquired the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash, from its developer, Brogan Cos The sales price could not be learned immediately The property, at 6979 Birdseye Ave NE, was...
South Florida Business Journal Quantum Purple LLC has paid $181 million, or about $19531/sf, for a pair of industrial properties totaling 92,671 square feet in Doral, Fla The Sunny Isle Beach, Fla, company acquired the buildings from companies...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Rahim Enterprises LLC, Ranz LLC and Curry Ford Mobil LLC has bought the 113-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Tamarac, Fla, for $178 million, or about $157,522/unit An affiliate of Blackstone Group sold the...
Charlotte Business Journal Ascenda Capital has paid $381 million, or about $226,786/unit, for the 168-unit Windsor Apartments in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property, at 708 Glamorgan...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Newbond Holdings and Apollo Global Management has bought the Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel for $45 million, or about $162,455/room InSite Group of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, sold the 277-room hotel, at 200 North...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 243,770-square-foot industrial property in Romulus Corporate Park in Romulus, Mich The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 32252 Smith Road, about 20 miles west of Detroit...
Dallas Morning News Tides Equities has purchased three nearby apartment properties with 962 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles investor purchased the portfolio from ValCap Group of Dallas in a deal brokered by Marcus &...