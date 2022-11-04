Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Trilogy Health Services has broken ground on a 113-unit seniors-housing property at 1495 Granville Pike in Lancaster, Ohio, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio The Louisville, Ky, developer is spending $22 million to...
South Florida Business Journal Fortune Investment Group has paid $5885 million for a 18-acre development site in Miami, where it plans to build a residential condominium complex The Miami condo developer purchased the site from Kar Properties of New...
New York YIMBY Construction of the 277-unit apartment building at 425 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY, has been completed and it’s now open The 26-story building, in the borough’s Mott Haven section, was developed by Trinity Financial...
Commercial Observer Farrell Communities has secured $50 million of construction financing for the proposed 203-unit Hudson Place at Overlook Farms apartment property in Newburgh, NY The financing was provided by Webster Bank and arranged by Walker...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 243,770-square-foot industrial property in Romulus Corporate Park in Romulus, Mich The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 32252 Smith Road, about 20 miles west of Detroit...
Dallas Business Journal Kairoi Residential is planning to break ground early next year on an 825-unit apartment complex in Fort Worth, Texas The five-building property, dubbed Kairoi Stockyards, is being constructed on the site of the former Fort...
The Real Deal Blue River Technology, an affiliate of Deere & Co, has paid $85 million, or $1,016/sf, for the 83,600-square-foot office property at 3303 Scott Blvd in Santa Clara, Calif The Sunnyvale, Calif, company purchased the property from...
Commercial Property Executive LPC West, a subsidiary of Lincoln Property Co, and New York Life Investors has paid $351 million, or $260/sf, for the 135,000-square-foot industrial property at 13100 Danielson St in Poway, Calif The venture purchased...
Multi-Housing News New Empire Corp has purchased a development site at 757-767 Flatbush Ave and 21 Lenox Road in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, NY, for $18 million The Brooklyn developer plans to build 150 residential condominium units and retail...